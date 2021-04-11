The Church of Scotland Guild has raised over £500,000 in the last three years to be shared among their chosen projects.

It was Scotland’s Year of Young People in 2018 and many initiatives centred around providing opportunities for younger generations including the Boys Brigade, Journeying Together – a partnership between the former World Mission Council and the Guild lifting teenage mothers in Zambia out of poverty, Malawi Fruits, helping young people to farm cash crops and to irrigate using solar-powered pumps, and Seema’s Project, a charity working with street children in Pune, India.

The other two groups which benefitted were Join Up the Dots a partnership between CrossReach and the Guild tackling loneliness and isolation; and The Sailors’ Society, providing practical and spiritual support to those in the maritime industry.

Guild secretary Iain Whyte said: “As we come to the end of the three years of our current projects, it’s really heartening to know that the Guild has raised the amazing amount of over £520,000 for our project partners, despite the challenges of the past year when Guilds couldn’t meet.

“With the Malawi Fruits project having our funds matched by the United Nations, the total raised rises to almost £600,000 – money that will deeply affect lives across the world.”

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland Reverend Dr Martin Fair rated £1,500 form an online quiz which he hosted. The new 2021 – 2024 partner projects will be announced soon.

Members of the Guild in Zambia in early 2020

Like this: Like Loading...