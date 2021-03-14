Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has appealed to the club’s supporters to stay at home during next week’s Old Firm clash against Celtic at Parkhead.

Thousands of supporters breached coronavirus lockdown rules last weekend as Rangers clinched their first top-flight title in ten years.

Their behaviour was widely criticised by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney and concerns have been raised that the scenes could be repeated when they face their main rivals next weekend.

In a statement released by Rangers on Saturday night, Gerrard said: “This is another huge week for Rangers Football Club.

“The players would want nothing more than to hear the fans sing and support us in the ground and hear you behind every pass, every tackle, and to lose themselves in utter euphoria when the ball hits the net.

“Sadly, however, right here and right now, you can’t be there with us. You can’t follow us to Parkhead as champions – and the first time we can say we are champions in a decade.

“That hurts me, it hurts my management team and it hurts my players.”

“Make no doubt about it, we want you there with us, but sadly, right now, you can’t be. We know you are with us here in spirit and we know how much last weekend meant to you when we secured the title.

“We know all of you enjoyed it, but we must stay safe, and stay at home.”

