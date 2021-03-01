The SFA are waiting “a final decision from ministers” over lifting the suspension of lower league and women’s football.

The governing body has been in regular dialogue with the Scottish Government since the temporary suspension of football was implemented on January 12.

20th November 2020 Edinburgh – Hibs Joelle Murray challenges Sarah Ewens during the SWPL 1 match between Hibs and Celtic at Ainslie Park. Celtic ran out 6-2 winners on the night. *** NOT FOR SYNDICATION ***

This suspension was approved by the Board of the Scottish FA against a backdrop of increased positive cases for COVID-19 nationwide caused by new strains of the virus.

Following a meeting with the Minister for Public Health Sport and Wellbeing, Mairi Gougeon, a temporary suspension of all football was agreed, encompassing all predominantly part-time tiers of Scottish professional football: SPFL League One, SPFL League Two, Scottish Women’s Football Premier Leagues 1 & 2, Highland League, Lowland League, East, West & South of Scotland Leagues, Scottish Junior FA Leagues and the North Caledonian League.

Since then, a series of discussions have taken place via video conference with all leagues affected by the suspension, to establish the measures and protocols under which each might resume their competitions. This information has been shared with the Scottish Government and, while it has been positively received, we await a final decision from Ministers.

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA President: “We are grateful to all leagues, clubs and participants affected by the temporary suspension for their patience and understanding during this period of uncertainty. They have played their part in keeping the nation safe and restricting the potential spread of the virus.

“I would also like to thank the representatives from those leagues and clubs, who have been proactive and collaborative in giving their input into safe and sustainable plans for a to return to competition.

“These plans have already been discussed with government officials. We look forward to hearing when and in what circumstances those leagues which have been suspended can return to training and, ultimately, to playing.”

