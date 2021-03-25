Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy was the victim of a robbery which took place on a path off Eliburn Road, between the junctions with Foxknowe Place and Folyburn Place in Livingston around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

The boy was approached and threatened by an unidentified man who then stole the youth’s bicycle and made off in the direction of Alderstone Road.

The man is described as being white, around 19-years-old, around 6ft 3in tall with dark hair. He was wearing a black and grey tracksuit and carrying a grey bag.

Detective Constable Ross Collett of Livingston Police Station said: “The victim of this incident did not require medical attention but was left shaken by this incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information which could help to come forward.

“Anyone who can assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2127 of 24 March, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

