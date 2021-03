Today the full council convenes in a virtual meeting which begins at 10am.

As is usual there is a list of questions – now complete with answers – to Conveners of the various areas such as Housing, Finance and Transport.

Out of the 17 questions 13 are directed to the Convener of Transport and Environment, Cllr Lesley Macinnes. Many wrestle with Spaces for People and council consultations.

You can read them in full below and watch the meeting here.

