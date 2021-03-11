Police Scotland have confirmed that enquiries into the reported sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman near Newbattle Golf Course in Midlothian on Sunday, 7 March, 2021 are complete.

It has been established that no crime took place.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour of CID at Dalkeith Police Station said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with our enquiries. We are continuing to engage with the complainer to ensure that, where required, she has appropriate support.”

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales, Area Commander for Midlothian said : “I also want to thank the local community and key partners for their support and assistance during this investigation.

“ I am aware that this incident has caused considerable concern however wish to reassure the public that following extensive enquiry it has been established that no crime has taken place.”

