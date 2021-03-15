Over the course of the weekend, police officers, alongside staff from Lothian buses, have been proactively patrolling Edinburgh as part of Operation Proust.

Together in partnership we are committed to tackling youth disorder directed at Lothian buses and keeping our communities and those working and travelling on Lothian Buses safe.

Five youths from across the city have been identified and charged for bus related offences.

Officers have also engaged with over 100 young people during the course of the weekend and spoken to them about the dangers associated with throwing objects at buses.

Sergeant Grant Robertson said “We will continue our efforts to tackle this issue and work closely with our partners.

“We ask parents and guardians to speak to children under their care about the dangers associated with throwing objects at buses, tampering with the engine compartment and holding onto the rear of the buses while both stationery and in motion.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated “

Like this: Like Loading...