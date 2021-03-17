The penultimate stage of this year’s Tour of Britain will set off from Hawick in the Scottish Borders and finish in Edinburgh on Saturday 11 September.

The event is the country’s biggest professional cycle race and largest free to spectate event which attracts some of the biggest names in the sport.

Photo Tour of Britain

It was cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic but organisers are confident it will take place in the autumn.

After stage-6, riders will then head from Stonehaven to Aberdeen on the following day which will be the first time the race has concluded in Scotland for 14-years.

Craig Burn, Scottish Cycling chief executive, said: “At Scottish Cycling we are thrilled to be welcoming the Tour of Britain to Edinburgh and Hawick. Major events are a brilliant way of inspiring more people to ride bikes in Scotland, therefore securing and staging elite racing is fundamental to achieving our ambition of developing a nation of cyclists. They are also a great way of inspiring the next generation of young riders, bringing together cycling clubs, schools and communities together to watch the best cyclists in the world race on Scottish roads.”

Councillor Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council’s Executive Member for Economic Regeneration and Finance, said: “The Scottish Borders is Scotland’s leading cycling destination, with some of the world’s finest mountain biking tracks and a network of fantastic on-road cycling routes. I am therefore delighted that we’ve been able to work with the Tour of Britain team to bring the race back to the region again to showcase just what we have to offer.

“This will be our eighth time hosting a Tour of Britain start or finish in the past 12 years, and we know from previous experience not only what an incredible event it is but also the positive economic impact it has on both the host town and wider area. As we look towards the region’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that we continue to do all we can to attract visitors to the area and the Council’s commitment and investment towards bringing the highest quality events to the Borders and supporting local events is unwavering.

“We will be working closely with the Tour of Britain organisers and other partners over the coming months to prepare for the event, of course ensuring all measures are in place to keep spectators safe.”

Jonathan Day, British Cycling’s head of sport and major events, said: “Though the Tour of Britain as we know and love it today has evolved since its reincarnation in 2004, the foundations of the race have remained true – challenging and exciting routes, a peloton brimming with the world’s best teams and riders, and brilliant crowds.

“We pride ourselves on the Tour of Britain being the biggest and most prestigious cycle race in the UK. As we look ahead to its return after postponement in 2020 we’re sure that the riders on show – who will be going shoulder to shoulder from Cornwall to Aberdeen over eight days – will make this latest edition one of the most spectacular yet.”

Like this: Like Loading...