There will be no bus services in Edinburgh after 7.30 this evening. This is a response from Lothian who have decided to withdraw all services after months of antisocial behaviour.

All buses operated by Lothian, Lothian Country and East Coast Buses are affected.

All journeys which are due to leave from terminals after 7.30pm will no longer operate. NightBuses will however operate as normal. The expectation is that bus services will return tomorrow evening as normal, but the bus company is keeping this under review and some services are diverted away from areas where there have been attacks.

Sarah Boyd Lothian’s Operations Director said: “It is with pride that Lothian serves at the heart of our local communities and after the challenges of the last year it’s frankly appalling that the actions of a few can directly impact on so many. However, driver and customer safety is our absolute priority and so it is with deep regret that we have to take this action.

“We understand that we provide a critical service for key workers and those for whom travel is essential and we can only apologise to these customers who we know will be inconvenienced by this decision.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Police Scotland for all their efforts in helping us to maintain service this far. I would also like to thank our customers and all of our colleagues for their continued support and patience.

“We would urge anyone with any information relating to these incidents to come forward to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

Lyn Turner, Unite Regional Industrial Officer said: “Our members have the right to work without fear and we stand by Lothian’s decision to withdraw services from areas in which they cannot operate safely. The safety of our members is paramount.

“We would urge communities to come together and provide information on those responsible for these dangerous acts of criminal behaviour which are putting the safety of our members and that of the public at serious risk.”

Transport Convener Lesley Macinnes said: “Like everyone who’s seen coverage of the horrendous attacks on our bus services in recent days I’ve been utterly appalled by the reckless and intimidating behaviour of those behind the assaults. Enough is enough, it has to stop.

“I’m completely behind Lothian’s decision to withdraw bus services tonight as a clear message that this criminal targeting of a vital public service will not be tolerated. Anyone out there who thinks they know someone who’s involved in this despicable campaign of antisocial behaviour needs to do the right thing and report it to Police right away.”

All customers are urged to plan their journeys in advance through Lothian’s app or website journey planner www.lothianbuses.co.uk

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

