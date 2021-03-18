NHS Lothian’s Children’s Services has a new website just launched on Thursday.

It is designed for children and young people as well as their families and is aimed at providing lots of information for anyone attending appointments there. Click on the image below to access the site.

The website was designed with Passion4Social which is a social enterprise nurturing talent of people with disabilities.

Tobias Tipper, Service Manager, Children’s Services, NHS Lothian said: “I am delighted that we are launching a brand new website for Children’s Services ahead of the full opening of the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People. It really is fantastic to see the hard work and dedication of the patients, families and staff involved in this project come to life. We have created a site that is not only fun and interactive, but tailored to really meet the needs of children, young people and adults alike.

“A new website has been an aspiration for the service for a number of years, and we have ambitious plans for its continued development. I hope it will become an invaluable resource for children, young people and their families who are seeking health information, support and guidance.”

Thiago Carmo, Managing Director, Passion4Social said: “This has been the most important opportunity in our short history. It has given us a platform to show our branding, design, and web-design skills; as well as allowing our diverse workforce to thrive. We can only thank NHS Lothian and Edinburgh Children’s Hospital charity for trusting us to deliver this amazing website that will contribute towards the health of children and young people across Lothian not just now, but for years to come.”

The new website was made possible through the generous support of Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC).

Roslyn Neely, CEO of ECHC, said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with NHS Lothian to develop and deliver the new Children’s Services website, ready for the opening of the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People next week.

“Coming to hospital, particularly a new building, can be very stressful for children, young people and families, so having a website specifically for Children’s Services is crucial in terms of reducing any anxieties they may have. Being able to have a look around the building, know who you will meet and finding answers to simple questions like parking availability before arriving will make a real difference in easing visitors’ worries and helping them to have a positive experience.

“Children, young people and families have been engaged in the development of the website from day one to ensure it is easy to use and the information available is useful, while also making sure it is child-friendly, fun and interactive. We believe it will be a real asset to families coming to the new hospital, as well as accessing other Children’s Services at St John’s Hospital or within the community for many years to come.”

Alongside the new website, two new social media channels (LothianChildHealth on Facebook and @LothianChildren on Twitter) have also been launched. These channels will share the latest news and updates from across Children’s Services.

The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People will fully open on Tuesday 23 March. From this date, the remaining Children’s services currently located at Sciennes, including A&E, will move to the stunning and world-class Royal Hospital for Children and Young People located next to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at Little France.

From 8am on Tuesday 23 March, all patients and any child or young person requiring access to A&E, must go to the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People at Little France.

