A nursery owner is using a refinance package from Unity Trust Bank to support local employment, provide additional training opportunities for her 26-strong team, and to further enhance her centres’ outdoor learning facilities.

Lyndsay Grant is director of the independent day nurseries Little Learners in Edinburgh as well as Heathpark in Airdrie, which provide a total of 124 places for children aged up to five years old.

Both nurseries have noticed a growing demand for childcare over the last 12 months, in addition to a rise in the enquiries for future places, indicating a potential post-Covid baby-boom.

Lyndsay said: “I’m passionate about giving children the best start in life, and have always tried to overstaff my nurseries to create more local employment opportunities, whilst also supporting young people with modern apprenticeships.

“When my loan agreement came up for renewal, I decided to switch to Unity as it gave my business the ability to grow at the pace I want. Scott Hutchinson, my relationship manager, is so in tune with the sector and my business and made the whole process seamless and exciting.

“Unity offers a new concept in banking – it’s entrepreneurial, has good ethical grounding and an appetite for things that are relevant in the marketplace.”

Little Learners and Heathpark Nursery have continued to provide childcare throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, ensuring young children could still receive nurturing interactions and valuable social experiences in the early stages of their development.

Lyndsay continued: “We are key workers and we are helping other key workers to do their jobs. We want to continue providing a very hands-on and natural approach, so the prospect of vaccinations will provide the team with the security of carrying out their roles safely.”

Scott Hutchinson, Relationship Manager at Unity Trust Bank, said: “Nurseries such as Little Learners and Heathpark provide excellent educational facilities and valuable childcare provision in local communities. We’re delighted to welcome them to Unity and to be able to support their great work.”

