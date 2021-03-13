Police are appealing for information after a number of cars were deliberately set on fire at a premises in Loanhead.

Around 5.10am this morning the cars were vandalised with racist graffiti and set alight at a premises in Clerk Street, Loanhead.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

There were no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

Detective Constable John Lumsden of Dalkeith CID said: “Due to racist graffiti on the vehicles, we are currently treating this as a hate crime.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch if they have any information or dash-cam footage which may assist with our investigation.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area or who witnessed the fire.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 0663 of 13 March, 2021. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

