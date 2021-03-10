Applications for the Scottish FA’s JD Performance Schools are now open for a tenth intake since opening in 2011.

Seven Performance Schools run across Scotland in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glasgow, Kilmarnock and Motherwell. The goal is to develop top footballers whilst improving academic and social skills through the delivery of an extensive, challenging programme.

Over a four-year period, this will provide the most talented young footballers throughout the country with an extra 800 hours of coaching.

For the first time, an information night will take place in order to provide parents with key points and engage in any queries about the programme.

Scottish FA JD Performance School manager Brian McLaughlin said: “I am delighted to see our application process open again for a tenth intake.

“COVID has presented many challenges and has led to a delay in the application process opening, but in order to allay any concerns we will be hosting an information night to ensure parents and players feel up to speed and informed.

“We have seen great growth in the Performance School programme since it began ten years ago.

“As of last year, we had 222 players in the programme, with over 100 Performance School players having made their first-team debuts.”

The application process will close on Friday, 19 March.

To apply, click here.

