Hibs’ midfielder Kyle Magennis is determined to get more minutes on the pitch after starting the last few weeks on the bench.

Magennis joined the club in October and made his first start against Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final but another injury and the addition of two new midfielders in the January transfer window has meant that his opportunities have been limited.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St MIrren Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to St Mirren in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ midfielder, Kyle Magennis, warms up before the kick off. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The versatile player came on in last weekend’s victory over Dundee united at Tannadice and played a part in Hibs’ second goal then made a fleeting appearance against his old club St Mirren last night as Hibs climbed into third place in the table, leapfrogging Aberdeen and European football next season looks likely.

Magennis said: “Training is a lot different to playing minutes in the game. In training I feel good but for match fitness I have to get as many minutes under my belt as possible.

“I’ve played all over the park throughout my career, centre midfield, out wide, in the hole, full-back at times so that’s something I have been used to growing up and I enjoy doing it. I’m just happy to be on the park and get some minutes.

“I’m enjoying my time here and hope to have a good few more years here and keep doing well.”

“I’ve been working on my fitness. Obviously I was out for some time so I’m working my hardest to get as fit as I can then hopefully when I get on the pitch I can do as well as I can so that the gaffer may start me soon.”

