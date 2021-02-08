On Saturday Scotland’s bike recycling charity, The Bike Station, will open its doors and hearts to help people in Perth and Edinburgh find the love of their life.

Whether its one wheel, two or three, this bike-obsessed team is keen for you to find that special bike and ride off into the sunset.

The Bike Station has been refurbishing bikes for nearly 20 years and the people who work there know the joy a bike can bring. During these challenging times, this warm-hearted charity wants to share the love.

Sasha Taylor, Chief Executive of The Bike Station said: “Many of us know the joy of cycling, and the sense of fun and freedom a bike can bring. At The Bike Station we love our bikes. We are passionate about refurbishing bikes and giving them a new lease of life and love. Nothing beats the feeling of seeing someone find the bike for them and knowing they will go on many adventures together. To celebrate our love of bikes, we want to gift the joy of cycling to one of our customers. We’re excited to see which bike it will be and which lucky customer will fall in love with and where it made take them”.

Anyone purchasing a bike from The Bike Station on 13 February 2021 will be able to enter a prize draw by simply uploading a photo of themselves with their new bike and the hashtag #TheBikeStationLove. Winners will be announced on 17 February.

The Bike Station is a charity that focuses on reuse and recycling, all our bikes are refurbished with care and expertise. Throughout the pandemic we have been working throughout the pandemic to ensure as many people as possible. Last year we gave over 200 bikes free to our key workers to enable them to travel to work safely and refurbished a further 1850 bikes, saving over 50 tonnes from landfill.

