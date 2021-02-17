The Scottish FA have confirmed the appointment of Andrew Phillips as Compliance Officer who will replace Clare Whyte and will begin his new role on Monday 1 March.

He joins from Jones Whyte Law, where he has been practising as a solicitor advocate in criminal and regulatory defence.

sfa

He is dual qualified, having passed the New York Bar Exam, and is admitted to practise in the state of New York.

He said: “I have spent the majority of my legal career working in criminal and regulatory defence, so becoming Compliance Officer is a fantastic opportunity for me to combine my professional expertise with my passion for football.

“I look forward to starting next month and working with the relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition. I already have a knowledge and understanding of the Judicial Panel Protocol and disciplinary process and I’m extremely keen to meet with clubs, as well as colleagues at the Scottish FA, to foster a mutually respectful working relationship.”

“Scottish football is tremendously entertaining and plays a huge part in the lives of many people. My aim is to ensure that the balance of coverage and commentary is focused on the football. To achieve that requires engagement across the game and also externally and it’s a challenge I very much look forward to undertaking.”

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: “The Compliance Officer position plays a vital role within our game. Andrew’s work within the legal profession as well as his knowledge and understanding of football made him the right candidate.”

