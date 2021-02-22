The Scottish FA has apologised to Hibs and Hamilton Academical after Graeme Stewart who was one of the assistant referees for their game on Saturday should have been self-isolating.

Stewart, along with David Roome and Bobby Madden took charge of the Panathinaikos v Olympiakos in Greece last weekend and Roome has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Stewart has returned two negative tests since returning however he should have been considered a close contact and therefore should have been required to self-isolate.

Scottish FA says chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “While the circumstances are complex, the reality is that under Scottish Government guidelines all match officials involved in the trip should be considered close contacts.

“I have apologised to Hibernian and Hamilton Academical for the unnecessary risk of having an assistant referee at a match when he should have been self-isolating, however much it is mitigated by two negative tests in the build-up to the match.”

