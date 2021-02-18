Three men were arrested in Edinburgh yesterday for drug related offences following proactive patrols in the city.

A 27-year-old man was found to be in possession of crack cocaine valued at £220 on Leith Street. He was arrested and charged with drug related offences and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

In an unrelated incident, a vehicle was stopped by officers on mobile patrol on Ferry Road yesterday evening. A 22-year-old man was arrested and a 21-year-old man made off on foot and was arrested a short time later.

Crack cocaine and cannabis with a collective value of £1,400 was recovered. The 22-year-old man was charged with drug related offences and possession of an offensive weapon. The 21-year-old man was charged with drug related offences, numerous road traffic offences, an obstruction offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also found to be wanted for an unrelated outstanding matter and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (18/02/21) in relation to that. Both will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date for the offences committed on 17/02/21.

