Police in the south east of the capital have had a busy week.

Officers from Howdenhall Police Station have recovered a number of bicycles and are keen to return them to their rightful owners.

If you recognise any of the bikes, call 101 quoting incident number 1551 22/2/21.

In addition, officers from the South East Initiative Teams recovered over £2000 of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis from an address in Dumbiedykes.

Four males and one female will appear at court today charged with offences relating to the supply of drugs.

