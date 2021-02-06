Ofir Marciano insists that the Hibs’ players will treat today’s game against Aberdeen just like any other game.

This year a third place finish would mean a final play-off place for the Europa League depending on who wins the Scottish Cup, if indeed that competition takes place.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St MIrren Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to St Mirren in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ Israeli goalkeeper, Ofir Marciano, warms up before the kick off Credit: Ian Jacobs

Currently Hibs hold a two point lead over Aberdeen having played a game more than the Dons but the Israeli international says that thought of European football next year should not be in the players’ thoughts.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of today’s game Marciano said: “It’s a really big game. We know what’s the matter of this game as well, but we need to separate the emotion from this game like we did with the other games that we won in the last couple of games, the most important thing for us is to keep performing, keep doing the basics, and I’m sure that’s going to help us to achieve a win.

“It’s not easy but that’s part of professional football if you want to take the next step. We know it’s a big game for us, we are not trying to hide it but we have to treat it as a normal game.”

Marciano is happy to be back in action after a spell on the sidelines due to an injury. He continued: “I’m very, very happy to get back to the team playing, helping the team to get good results. Yes, it was really frustrating, because it shouldn’t be such a long injury, but I was probably in a rush to get back and playing.

“ I had to wait a few more games to get 100% fit. And I’m happy that I’m fit now. And I’m happy that I’m there for the team to help them for our targets this year.”

He won’t have to face former team mate Florian Kamberi who remains in Switzerland after landing a loan move to the Dons during the transfer window due to an international clearance problem.

