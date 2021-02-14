East Lothian Council is progressing its plans to create a £46 million new learning campus to the north of the new Wallyford Primary School.

The council decided that additional secondary school facilities are needed for the increasing number of school pupils in the area due to ongoing and planned housing development. A consultation held online last autumn gave local people the opportunity of commenting on the proposal. Now a detailed application has been made to council planners to allow the project to proceed to the next stage.

©jmarchitects

Alongside modern teaching and social spaces the new secondary school will include specialist provision for young people with severe and complex needs, a dedicated Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths (STEAM) centre, and a Tots and Teens area.

There will be community spaces and a day centre for older people as well as new sports facilities included in the new buildings. The proposed plans show a building designed to complement the new primary school with extensive glass, access to natural light and brick-clad facades.

The council’s five-year Capital Investment Programme set aside £45.83m for the development. In September 2019 it was announced that the project would receive funding from the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme.

All the planning documents can be viewed here.

© jmarchitects

