Police, banking institutions & Trading Standards have devised an initiative called the Banking Protocol.

Its aim is at the earliest opportunity to identify vulnerable victims who are in the process of being defrauded of funds from their bank accounts by unscrupulous criminals and to intervene to prevent these crimes.

Victims, particularly elderly and other vulnerable people are targeted by suspects for a range of fraud offences, including courier fraud and bogus worker offences.

These crimes often involve the perpetrator encouraging the victim to attend their bank, post office or other financial services provider in person and withdraw or transfer cash.

The Protocol is designed to provide a standardised method for how these concerns are dealt with and reported to police and to stop multiple victimisation.

For more information, visit this website –

Like this: Like Loading...