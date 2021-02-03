Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross believes that his players need to “stay focused and ignore the noise” after returning to third in the table.

A second-half header from Ryan Porteous and a Martin Boyle penalty secured a valuable three points against 10-man St Mirren who had goalkeeper Jak Alnwick sent off in the first-half.

A late goal from Jon Obika’s made it a nervous end to the game but Hibs held on for the victory at the Simple Digital Arena.

After the final whistle Ross told BBC Scotland: ”Sometimes you have to stay focussed and ignore a lot of the noise and the hype.

“That’s three wins from the last four games. We’ve had bumps along the way, but we’ve done a lot of things well this season. You are only third if you are a good side.

“At this stage of the season, January and February, it’s just about grinding out wins.

“The only real moment of slackness in the game resulted in the concession of the goal. After that it become more anxious than it should’ve been, but overall I’m really pleased with the result and the performance.”

