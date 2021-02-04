Local officers will be carrying out focused patrols in the Westside Plaza area of Wester Hailes over the coming weeks following an increase in antisocial behaviour, during which buses have been damaged.

Sergeant Scott Walker from Wester Hailes Community Policing Team said: “Dealing with disorder and antisocial behaviour is one of our priorities for policing in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

“This kind of behaviour is dangerous and unacceptable. It has an impact on the local businesses and residents and will not be tolerated.

“We will have officers dedicated to patrolling this area to tackle the issue and they will take enforcement action if anyone is identified as being involved in any criminal behaviour.

“If you have any information regarding antisocial behaviour in your local area please pass this on to police via 101. Alternatively, you can pass on any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

