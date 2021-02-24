The SFA/SPFL Joint Response Group have responded to the Scottish Government road map out of lockdown which was outlined at Holyrood yesterday.

The JRG are awaiting further clarification from ministers in the coming days on the implications for Scottish football at all levels, including leagues and clubs currently under the Scottish FA suspension and the wider grassroots game.

They will provide a more detailed update when ministers outline the road map for affected areas of Scottish football.

The JRG say they are committed to working with government to ensure the national game is primed to return within the ‘progressive easing’ timeline announced.

