Police in West Lothian have charged two men with drugs offences following the seizure of a significant quantity of cannabis plants.

The men, 41 and 39 were charged after plants valued at over £750,000 were recovered from Thistle Business Park, East Main Street in Broxburn on Saturday, 16 January, 2021.

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Enquiries into the circumstances are continuing.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

