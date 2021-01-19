Police investigating the death of a man found near Cousland in Midlothian on Sunday, 17 January have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an assault as part of the investigation.

A report was received relating to an off-road motorcycle on fire on land off Hadfast Road in the Midlothian village around 9.20am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the body of a man was found near the motorcycle.

The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Work is also ongoing to formally identify the man who has died.

Detective Chief Inspector Bryan Burns, of Lothian & Borders CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries in order to establish exactly what has happened prior to the man being found dead during the morning of Sunday, 17 January.

“He was found on a path in woodland to the west of the village of Cousland where it runs under the A68 road, which we know is regularly used by locals.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen a fire or heard any activity in the area overnight or in the early hours of Sunday to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area around Cousland or on the A68 who may have seen the fire or who may have dashcam footage.

“If you have any information you can call 101, quoting incident 0931 of 17 January.”

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault as part of this investigation. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is due to appear at Tuesday, 18 January, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...