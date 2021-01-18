A police investigation is underway following the discovery of a body near Midlothian’s Hadfast Road, in the village of Cousland yesterday morning.

Officers attended the scene following report of a motorbike on fire around 9.20am then a search of the vicinity revealled a body nearby.

The person has not been publicly identified at this time.

Officers are treating the death as ‘unexplained’ and enquiries are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a motorbike on fire near Hadfast Road, Cousland, around 9.20am on Sunday, 17 January, 2021. On arrival, officers discovered the body of a person nearby.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Like this: Like Loading...