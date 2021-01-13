The precious metals used in catalytic converters means they are an attractive target for thieves and Police Scotland have provided some tips to help prevent thefts:

Park your car in a locked garage where possible, or in a well-lit and well-populated area.

Park close to fences, walls or a kerb with the exhaust being closest to the fence, wall or kerb to make the theft more difficult.

Avoid parking your vehicle half on the pavement and half on the road.

If parking in a public car park, consider parking alongside other cars and facing your bonnet towards the wall if possible.

If there is a fleet of vehicles, park the low clearance vehicles to block the high clearance vehicles.

If your catalytic converter is bolted on, you can ask for your local garage to weld the bolts to make it more difficult to remove.

You can also etch a serial number on the converter.

You can even purchase a ‘cage clamp’ or ‘cat guard’ which is a cage device that locks in around the converter.

Speak to your dealership about the possibility of adding a tilt sensor that will activate the alarm.

Ask your manufacturer or dealer if they can give you any other advice.

If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, report it to the Police. Obtain as much information as possible, including any vehicle registrations.

For more information visit our website – http://ow.ly/cdAz50D6hjK

Visit the ‘Secured by Design’ website – http://ow.ly/lD6Z50D6hjJ

Remember: If you see anyone acting suspiciously near to your property or vehicles please contact the police immediately with as detailed a description as possible of any person(s) or vehicle(s) involved.

Please call ‘999’ if an emergency and urgent police assistance is required or 101 to report the matter to the police.

Like this: Like Loading...