Former Hibs CEO Leeann Dempster has joined Queen’s Park as Chief Executive.

The Club say that her appointment is designed to bring her knowledge and experience to bear to help achieve their bold aspirations to move forward on the pitch in terms of sporting success and ambition; and off the field, both in terms of its commercial development and its development as a key community asset for Glasgow.

Club President David Hunter said “I am absolutely delighted Leeann has agreed to join us. We have made good progress since turning professional in November 2019. But the appointment of one of Scottish football’s best regarded CEOs will accelerate our plans to take the Club forward on an off the pitch.

“Leeann has led two Premiership clubs, at Motherwell and at Hibernian, enjoying significant success at both. The playing squad is taking shape under the direction of Head Coach Ray McKinnon and his assistant Laurie Ellis. This appointment is driven by our desire to ensure the progress made on the field is supported with a structure designed to deliver on our strategic objectives, on and off the field”.

Leeann Dempster said “I have loved every moment of my time in football and winning the Scottish Cup with Hibs was a career highlight. But after 13 years of running clubs in the Premier League I was ready for a new challenge and Queen’s Park offers an amazing opportunity.

“This is the oldest Club in Scotland, so it already has a unique place in the game. However, the Club has raised funds through the sale of Hampden, has engaged and committed sponsors and supporters, and has turned professional. There is now real determination to write a new chapter, to create a tremendous future. One that sees the Club grow on and off the pitch, organically, rooted in its communities; doing things differently, creating a new, sustainable model to progress a Club up through the levels and enabling it to better serve all its communities.

“Anyone who knows me understands that I want to create clubs that supporters are proud of on and off the pitch. Already real progress is being made on the pitch. The community part of Clubs, the ability to touch lives through what we do, has always been a big appeal to me and Queen’s Park has big plans in that regard which we will reveal as we move forward.

“I’m excited to be here and looking forward to getting on with the work.”

