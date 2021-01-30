Hibs talented young full-back Josh Doig has this week been heavily linked with moves to top clubs England including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Leeds United and Sunderland but he’s determined that the speculation will not distract him.

At yesterday’s pre-match press conference the teenager was asked if he wanted to play in England or for the Scotland national team and replied: “That’s everyone’s goal, is it not? At the moment I am just trying to keep my head down and trying to get as many games as possible this season because I am trying not to take anything for granted.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Dundee. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 15/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee in the Betfred Cup at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Dundee midfielder, Paul McGowan, and HibsÕ defender, Josh Doig, struggle for the ball. Credit: Ian Jacobs

“Two years ago I was getting released from a club (Hearts) and now I am here. It seems like all of a sudden I am here but I can’t let anything distract me pushing forward.”

“It’s crazy seeing your name everywhere but it’s good to know that all the hard work I am putting in is getting the attention of the big clubs.

“It is crazy for me but it’s good and there are a few other players as well. We are all over the place but It’s good to see when you are working hard and seeing all these big names interested, it’s good.

I can’t get distracted as we know there are big games coming up we need to win.

“It’s great having your name everywhere but you can’t let it distract you. You have to keep focussed on the job in hand. It’s obviously good but there’s big three points to be won

I am just keeping my head down and not taking anything for granted. I have to push forward.

“I’m scrolling through Twitter and I am seeing my name everywhere, and thinking ‘what’s going on here’ it’s madness, I can’t get over it. My pals sent me stuff but it’s cool to see.

“There’s always speculation about players but I just take it as a positive for myself as it means that I am doing something right here.

“I’ve not heard anything officially confirmed yet, it’s all speculation. I just want to play at the highest level that I can based on my ability. As long as I’m playing football somewhere and I’m fit I’ll be happy no matter where I am. “

Doig also admitted that he has been watching fellow left backs Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson to learn everything he can from the Scotland internationals.

The teenager spent last season on loan at Queen’s Park where Robertson started and both the Liverpool star and former Celtic defender Tierney are both inspirations for him as he aims to progress to the highest level.

Speaking at yesterday’s pre-match press conference Doig said: “I try and watch them as much as I can. With the things they are doing they are both absolutely flying at the moment and are such an inspiration for young Scottish players, especially playing in my position. You can’t get any better than that.

“Seeing what they are doing is unbelievable and I try and base as much of my game on theirs as possible because they are doing something right.”

