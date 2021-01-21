The Hibernian Community Foundation are urging people to sign up to this year’s Kiltwalk and support their work.

With mass events looking unlikely in the first half of 2021,‘Scotland’s Virtual Kiltwalk’ – the biggest and best ever Virtual fundraising event will take place on the weekend of the 23rd – 25th April 2021.

Photo courtesy of Hibernian Community Foundation

Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation will be topping all funds by 50%.

An appeal on the Foundation website reads: “It might feel hard to be positive at the start of 2021 with all that we face however, we can be positive and act together.

“By getting active and joining Hibernian Community Foundation’s team you can walk with us as part of this year’s Virtual Kiltwalk. Getting active and remaining focused on something that helps you and others can have a positive impact!

“From the 23 – 25th April, join Hibernian Fans and community champions by stepping out in support of Hibernian Community Foundation’s work within the community.

“Your support is vital to our work in looking after people’s health and keeping them engaged during these unprecedented times.”

The Foundation have three options for you to walk;

23rd April Hibernian Training Centre – Easter Road 24km

24th South Queensferry – Easter Road 24km

25th Do your own miles in your own time

Register to join team HCF here

