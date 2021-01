A police investigation is underway to trace the driver of a stolen van.

The vehicle was recovered by Armed Response officers in the Roseburn area on Saturday.

Photo Police Scotland twitter

They spotted the van which was abandoned after a short pursuit.

Roads Policing Unit officers along with police dogs and handlers were involved in the incident.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the driver should contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

