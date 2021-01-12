Hibs have signed Australian international midfielder Jackson Irvine, subject to international clearance and the player revealed that he was keen to join such a big club who are competing for silverware and European qualification.

The 27-year-old has agreed a contract until the end of the season and joined up with his new team-mates at HTC today ahead of Saturday’s Premiership head-to-head with Kilmarnock.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Livingston in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ Head coach, Jack Ross, signals to his players from the touchline. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Irvine initially worked his way through the ranks at Celtic before making a name for himself with Ross County.

Successful stints followed south of the border with Burton Albion and Hull City.

Head Coach Jack Ross said: “We’re delighted to be able to add a player of Jackson’s calibre to the squad and I think he’ll complement the other players that we have.

“Jackson has played at a high level as an international. He can go box-to-box, he offers a goal threat and he’s hungry to play.

“He joins us at an exciting time with some big games coming up.”

Irvine added: “I’m pleased to have everything sorted because as soon as I heard of Hibs’ interest, I was keen to make it happen.

“No-one has to tell me what a big club this is. I saw it for myself when I was with Celtic and Ross County.

“I had a great chat with the gaffer, who outlined that this is a club that wants to be competing for silverware and qualifying for Europe. Why wouldn’t you want to be part of that?

“I’ve missed playing so I’m hoping to be involved as soon as possible. I’ll work as hard as I can in training and hopefully give the staff something to think about.”

