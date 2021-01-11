Four people were arrested and charged with alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations earlier today after protesters clashed with police outside the Scottish Parliament as they demonstrated against lockdown measures.

A small crowd took part in the Scotland Against Lockdown event which had been promoted as being a peaceful march from Holyrood to Bute House in Charlotte Square.

Officers warned the protesters that they would face a fine if they stayed at the prohibited event and the majority left the scene as instructed.

In addition to the four arrests one person was charged with obstruction and two others were given fixed penalty notices.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that four people were arrested and charged in connection with alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations at a planned demonstration at the Scottish Parliament today.

“All are due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court in due course.

“One other person was charged with police obstruction and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

“Two other people were given fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations.”

Police Scotland had earlier urged people to stay away from the protest and to find other ways to express their views, such as online.

Several photographers and press who were at the protest on Monday reported ‘rough handling’ by police officers. But police officers are heard on the video content on social media telling photographers to consider their own social distancing and they were asked to move back and keep off the road.

