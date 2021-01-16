Police are appealing for information following a wilful fire at the Venchie Children and Young People’s Project in Craigmillar which took place between 8.30pm and 9pm last night.

A wheelie bin was placed against a shipping container at the premises on Niddrie Mains Terrace and set alight. The container subsequently caught light and the contents within were destroyed. The items included clothes, food and playground equipment and were estimated to be worth almost £10,000.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Officers are treating the fire as wilful and are appealing for information after three teenagers were seen in the area close to the time the fire occurred. They are described as:

1) White, male, around 15/16 years old, slim build with short light brown hair. He was wearing a dark puffer jacket with hood, light coloured trousers and trainers

2) White, female, around 15/16 years old, medium build with long blonde hair. She was wearing a dark body warmer over a light coloured jumper, light coloured trousers and shoes. She was also carrying a dark handbag

3) White, female, around 15/16 years old, slim build with long blonde hair. She was wearing a dark jacket with light coloured trousers and shoes

Constable Gareth Deering, of Craigmillar Police Station, said: “This completely reckless act has resulted in key equipment provided for children and young people in the community being destroyed.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or three teenagers matching this description, to come forward. Information can be provided to police on 101, quoting reference number 3382 of 15 January, or to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you prefer to remain anonymous.”

