Last weekend saw an increase in people gathering at parks and open spaces in the city, particularly at Portobello Beach and the Meadows and police have promised additional patrols in these areas.

In a statement on Facebook, Police Scotland said: “We fully recognise the impact the restrictions are having on people’s lives, but it is clear that significant sacrifices are vital to help suppress the spread of coronavirus.

Police stock image Sunny day Portobello PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that our approach throughout the pandemic has not changed and officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“We will have increased patrols in our communities to explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing. Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.”

