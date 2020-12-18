British Transport Police (BTP) and Transport Scotland have launched their festive plan which will include more officers on the network over the festive period to ensure the safety of passengers and rail staff.

This comes after an increase in anti-social behaviour across the network last month where BTP increased patrols and worked closely with partners to tackle the issue.

BTP is also reminding the public to be respectful towards rail staff when using the network and be mindful that travel restrictions will be eased between 23rd – 27th December. They are also encouraging passengers to follow the Government guidance and only travel when necessary during this period, plan and book your journey in advance, ensure you wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

David Marshall, BTP Superintendent and Head of Operations in Scotland, said: “We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour on the network and we will be increasing our visibility patrols to ensure the railway remains a safe place to travel. We are also reminding the public to be respectful to rail staff who have worked throughout the pandemic.

“Additional officers will patrol the rail network, supporting rail staff and engaging with passengers about the importance of maintaining social distancing and reminding those who are travelling to wear face coverings. We hope the public will continue to act responsibly and play their part in helping to protect themselves, and each other, by following the guidance and restrictions set out by the Scottish Government, as well as complying with the requirement to wear face coverings.”

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity said: “Abusing any frontline staff, especially those keeping services moving for other key workers, is unacceptable at any time never mind at the present while we continue to tackle the ongoing impacts on the pandemic. I have no hesitation in supporting BTP and the rail industry in their efforts to convey this message and reduce incidents.

“Everyone working on or using public transport has an absolute right to go about their business without fear of verbal or physical assault. We would ask the public that they not only refrain from this type of wholly unnecessary behaviour, but that they lend their support in actively reporting it where they see incidents or suspicious behaviour happening.”

Alex White, ScotRail Chief Operating Officer, added: “ScotRail has zero-tolerance towards anti-social behaviour, so we hope people will show their support for the railway staff who have gone the extra mile to keep Scotland moving throughout the pandemic.

“We are determined to put the welfare of law-abiding passengers and our staff ahead of people who are breaking the law.”

