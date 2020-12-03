Warner Music has announced the reissue of the single ‘Sunshine on Leith’ pressed for the first time on 7” clear green vinyl for release 29th January 2021 to raise funds for the Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, the official charity of NHS Lothian.

With our NHS Heroes under increased pressure, The Proclaimers working in partnership with Hibs and ELHF will bring fans this special limited edition reissue which is available to pre-order today, exclusively through Hibernian Direct.

‘Sunshine on Leith’ is the highly emotive title track from the BPI certified platinum album, produced by Pete Wingfield. Over the years since its release, the poignant track has gone on to become an iconic Hibernian FC anthem. The single ‘Sunshine on Leith’ is available to pre-order today on special, limited edition clear green vinyl, featuring cover artwork edited from the original 1988 single.

This limited edition reissue is comprised of ‘Sunshine on Leith (Single Version)’ [4:29] on the A side alongside a live version, recorded at Barrowlands, Glasgow 10th May 1994 on the B side. £6 will be donated from the sale of each product to Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation.

Jane Ferguson ELHF Foundation Director said: “We are delighted that The Proclaimers and Warner Music have re-released Sunshine on Leith to support our partnership with Hibs and help our amazing NHS Lothian staff as they respond to the ongoing challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“ Funds raised will enable Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation to continue to provide additional support for our NHS Lothian colleagues, providing a fast and flexible response to meet any urgent and emerging needs, as well as supporting them in their long term recovery from the profound impact of the virus on their physical and emotional health and wellbeing.

Craig and Charlie Reid added: “We’re very happy to be supporting NHS Lothian during this challenging time for our people and health service. The NHS is very much loved by both of us and we have much reason to be grateful to it.”

Money raised will help Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation continue to provide additional support for NHS Lothian staff during one of the largest global health crises of our lifetime. It will also enable them to put in place a programme of longer-term, sustainable wellbeing support that will address the lasting effects of the pandemic, both in the recovery phase and beyond.

In aid of this, The Proclaimers are also releasing 100 limited edition signed copies which are available to pre-order today, exclusively through Hibernian Direct. £14.50 will be donated to Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation from the sale of each of the signed copies.

Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, Hibernian FC, Warner Music and The Proclaimers are delighted to be working in partnership to support NHS Lothian staff as they respond to the Coronavirus pandemic. Our NHS Heroes are working under extreme pressure every day to continue to provide high quality care to patients both in the hospitals and the community during these difficult times. Whilst they care for us, we can help care for them.

Club captain David Gray said: “Sunshine on Leith is a phenomenal club anthem and I’ll never forget it ringing out around the east stand of Hampden during the celebrations of the Scottish cup final in 2016, it was a proper hairs on the back of your neck moment.

“ It’s such a powerful track and whenever I hear it I always get a buzz thinking back to that day. This limited edition version of the track is a fantastic gesture from The Proclaimers in support of The NHS and Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation and it’s great to see them partner with the club for such a great cause. Our NHS heroes have been brilliant during this pandemic and even before then and we wear the ‘Thank You NHS’ message on our shirts with pride.

“I’m sure our fans will snap up this limited edition version and raise plenty money for the charity. I’ll be after one as well.”

A Side: Sunshine On Leith (Single Version) [4:29]

B Side: Sunshine On Leith (Live Version) [5:03]

www.proclaimers.co.uk

Pre-Order – HERE

Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation is the official charity of NHS Lothian. Scottish Registered Charity No. SC007342

If you would like to support the partnership between Hibernian FC and Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation please DONATE – HERE

Like this: Like Loading...