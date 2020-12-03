4,500 people have been told of their partner’s abusive past since the launch of the Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse in Scotland (DSDAS) five years ago.

During lockdown there was a 34% increase in DSDAS applications and a steady rise in the number of incidents being reported, after an initial slight decrease.

Police have issued an appeal to you, or anyone you know who are being abused or are at risk of abuse, to contact them on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively if you need support please contact Scotland’s domestic abuse and forced marriage helpline Call: 0800 027 1234 (24hr) or Webchat: www.sdafmh.org.uk or Email: helpline@sdafmh.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...