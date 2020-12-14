The council decided at its recent Transport and Environment committee meeting to carry out some further work on Silverknowes Road.

Earlier this year the road was closed to all traffic, but now it will be reopened to public transport.

Sub-contractors were out working on the new segregated cycle lane and bus lane today.

At the recent committee meeting a report by officers stated the reasons for reopening the road at least in part. “During the review detailed consideration was given to local access and the principles of the closure of Silverknowes Road (North section). The original project principles are still valid (to provide safe access to areas of exercise) however, the reinstatement of the public transport route is seen as important to provide access to sustainable transport. While it is acknowledged that public transport use is restricted at this time, the reinstatement of the local bus service should give people safe travel options, in line with appropriate travel advice. The proposal is to reopen the road to public transport vehicles. Keeping the road closed to other traffic will allow the introduction of a wide segregated cycleway suitable for family groups and children.”







All photos courtesy of North Edinburgh Community News

