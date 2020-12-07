Dame Helen Mirren has joined some other well-known faces including Rob Brydon and Sir Chris Hoy in posting videos in support of the new Christmas Meal Appeal launched by Just Eat in partnership with Social Bite.

Recent reports detail the increasing issue of UK homelessness and there is an increased pressure and reliance on charities as the nation deals with the economic and social fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One positive outcome from this challenging year is the sense of community and camaraderie that has emerged. Over 50% of people in Edinburgh say the pandemic has made them far more aware of those in need around them while two thirds agree that the pandemic has made them more appreciative of the life they lead.

Any funds raised will be distributed by Social Bite who support homeless people through meal donations. Social Bite is the largest distributor of free fresh food to the homeless in the UK, giving out more than 140,000 items of food and hot drinks per year.

Dame Helen Mirren supporting Social Bite

Just Eat has committed to raising funds for at least 100,000 Christmas meals for homeless and vulnerable people and with support from customers, are aiming to fund up to 200,000. Customers can take part by clicking the donation button whilst they order their takeaway. They’ll have the choice of making a £3, £5 or £10 donation and Just Eat will match it, pound for pound.

Andrew Kenny UK MD of Just Eat commented: “After an exceptionally difficult year for so many, we’re proud to partner with Social Bite and FoodCycle, matching customers’ donations pound for pound to provide tens of thousands of Christmas meals for the UK’s homeless and vulnerable people.”

Josh Littlejohn co-founder of Social Bite added: “This year has been a lot more difficult than most, with many people finding themselves financially vulnerable and in the worst-case, homeless. We know that Christmas, in particular, can be a very challenging time which is why we’re delighted to be partnering with Just Eat for the Christmas Meal Appeal to help fill at least 100,000 plates this year all over the UK’.

Mary McGrath, FoodCycle CEO says: “We are delighted that Just Eat are supporting FoodCycle again this winter. The Christmas Meal Appeal will help us provide nutritious meals to the thousands of people who simply cannot afford to buy food, including low income families, the elderly, key workers, students and asylum seekers.”

