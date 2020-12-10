Organisers of The Royal Highland Show, have confirmed the show will go ahead in 2021 and are releasing a limited number of discounted tickets on Friday 11 December 2020 at noon.

Marking its 180th year, 2021 promises the to be the ‘best possible’ Royal Highland Show, and a much-anticipated celebration of Scotland’s food, farming and rural life, sorely missed in 2020.

From 17-20 June 2021, the Royal Highland Centre will be brought to life with the bleats, cheeps and beats of fine farmyard animals, energetic rural demonstrations, music, shopping and show jumping performances, not to mention great Scottish food and drink.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, show organisers, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), caution that visitor numbers will be reduced in 2021. This means that not all 200,000 regular ‘show-goers’ will be able enjoy the Show this year which is likely to sell-out.

As a result, RHASS is releasing tickets via Ticketmaster on a staged basis with the first batch of ‘early bird’ tickets going on sale Friday 11th December with a reduced price. The next release will be in early January with an increased price structure.

While visitor numbers will be limited, organisers are setting their stalls out for what they plan will be a fitting showcase for the sector.

RHASS Chairman Bill Gray, said: “The 2021 Royal Highland Show will be an incredible celebration following a challenging year. We have been planning a fitting tribute for our 180th show and despite the necessary special measures we have had to take, we will give visitors a family day out to remember.”

To plan with confidence, show organisers have been working in close partnership with the Police Scotland and City of Edinburgh Council to ensure all necessary guidelines are in place to enable the Show to go ahead, to include robust track and trace measures, social distancing and enhance cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

RHASS Chief Executive Alan Laidlaw explains: “The Royal Highland Show represents a vital, vibrant and energetic industry. Our 2021 event will shine a light on the lives of our hardworking farmers and food producers and reflect the key pillars that define our event. Expect livestock, show jumping, shopping, entertainment, education, rural skills and, of course, the camaraderie of coming together to network and socialise. While there may be less people, for the lucky people to get a ticket, you will not be disappointed!”

To allow for track and trace and social distancing, visitors will be required to purchase tickets and car parking for the day they plan to attend.

Ticket information:

11 December – 1 January (or until sold out) Adult day single admit: £25 plus booking free (£1 increase on 2020 prices).

From 2 January 2021 onwards entry prices will increase to £30 + booking fee per day admit.

Children 15 and under will go free with a paying adult (max 2 children per paying adult)

Parking £10 per day, two-day parking £15, four-day parking £20

Tickets available at: www.royalhighlandshow.org

