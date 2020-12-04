The Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, addressed the media briefing in St Andrew’s House this morning and announced rates relief for day nurseries will continue.

All qualifying day nurseries will continue to benefit from 100% relief on non-domestic rates until at least June 2023.

Extending the scheme, initially due to end on 31 March 2021, will allow for a full evaluation of the impact of the day nursery relief on providers, parents and carers – which is a recommendation of the Barclay Review of non-domestic rates.

In 2020/21 the relief has been worth on average more than £12,000 to each eligible nursery.

Children’s Minister Maree Todd said:“Extending the Nursery Rates Relief Scheme will provide some welcome certainty to our day nurseries – especially at a time when many are feeling real financial pressures.

“Our childcare sector plays a vital role in our economy, supporting children’s development and helping parents to access employment, education or training. We have seen the critical importance of this during the pandemic.

“We will shortly announce a new date for when all eligible children will be entitled to 1,140 hours of high quality care and learning – almost double the current statutory entitlement.

“I’m very pleased that in addition to the measures we’ve already taken, this further step will provide more certainty for the sector, while ensuring the benefits of the scheme are being felt by families across Scotland.”

Like this: Like Loading...