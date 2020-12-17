Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of their efforts to trace a male reported missing in Glenrothes who may have travelled to the capital.

Paul Proctor was last seen at his home address in Glenrothes, late Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year-old, who lives in the Tanshall area of Glenrothes, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, last seen wearing a Blue Jacket, Blue jeans, Grey Vans trainers and a dark blue beanie hat.

He also has links to areas of Edinburgh, where he may have travelled in his Silver Audi, registration number ST58 EKH.

Anyone who may have seen Paul since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2576 of 16th December 2020.

