Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to trace an elderly woman who has been reported missing from Edinburgh City Centre

Dorothy Espin (72) was last seen in St Andrew Square, Edinburgh around 2pm on Thursday, 17th December, and has not been seen since. Concerns are now growing for her welfare as she suffers from dementia and can appear confused.

Dorothy is described as white, around 5’6 in height, of medium build, with a grey bob-style haircut. She was wearing a grey/black parker jacket with a brown fur collar, maroon corduroy trousers, brown suede shoes, and was carrying a brown handbag.

Inspector Christopher Scott from Howdenhall Police Station said: “As time goes on we are becoming increasingly concerned for Dorothy’s welfare, and along with her family, wish to trace her as soon as possible.

“We would ask people in Edinburgh City Centre to keep an eye out for Dorothy, and if you think you may have seen her, please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1688 of Thursday, 17 December, 2020.”

