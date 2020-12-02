A woman was arrested after barricading herself inside a house in Wester Hailes during the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services including police and firefighters were called at an address in Murrayburn Gardens around 2.45am this morning following reports of a disturbance.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2020, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Public Order trained officers were subsequently called to the scene and just over four hours later a 49-year-old woman was arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45am on Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, police were called to a report of a woman causing a disturbance in Murrayburn Gardens, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and found the woman had barricaded herself inside a property.

“Public Order trained officers were deployed and a 49 year old woman was arrested around 7am. Enquiries are continuing.”

