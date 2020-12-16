Planning permission has been approved by The City of Edinburgh Council today for student flats on London Road.

The 76-bed development, is a project by developer, HG Developments. This is a second phase development of the neighbouring student accommodation at 61-63 London Road which they have also built. This includes the vacant land, and will mean a continuation of regeneration along London Road.

Situated opposite Meadowbank Stadium, the contemporary state of the art development will replace the existing car wash with a six-storey block, predominantly in brick, which the developers feel will bring a strong architectural element to the corner site.

The site was re-marketed when a previous residential development consent could not be progressed. It was deemed impossible to build over a sewer which is located on the site.

On completion, Edinburgh based charity People Know How will have their headquarters on the ground floor of 61-63 London Road, closer to the communities in which they operate.

The charity supports children, young people and their families in north-east Edinburgh transition from primary to high school; helps individuals access the digital world and assists communities to shape their areas through community consultation and empowerment.

London Road is a major thoroughfare with good public transport which directly serves university and college campuses.

Given the high sustainability of the location, only four parking spaces will be delivered, two accessible spaces and two to accommodate cars for the for Enterprise Car Club.

A key part of the proposal is a high focus on cycling, with capacity for 198 bicycle spaces. There will also be Sheffield racks available for visitors and staff, giving a total of 210 bicycle spaces.

The plans also mention an ‘energy efficient design which will enhance the sustainability of the development, and water consuming systems will offer considerable reductions in water use compared to baseline technologies, including low flush toilets and low flow taps and showers’.

Architects 3DReid worked on the scheme and the planning consultants were Turley.

A spokesperson for HG Developments said: “We are delighted to have received approval of our application at committee today. This high-quality student accommodation proposal will serve to redevelop a brownfield site in previous commercial use.

“Given the high sustainability of the location there is no requirement for car parking spaces beyond those for the City Car club and disabled spaces, and we are ensuring that there is excellent provision of bicycle spaces.

“The development also serves to address the increasing demand for student accommodation, fulfilling the ambitious growth plans of universities in the city, which are key drivers of the economy. This also helps to reduce pressure on the private housing market as well as delivering a substantial amount in additional expenditure into the local economy.”

Glenn Liddall, Chief Executive of People Know How commented: “Having worked closely with the developer we were pleased to see this scheme, which acts as an extension to the neighbouring building which is now under construction, gaining planning approval. We are locating our headquarters here, allowing us to serve the local community and enabling us to grow.

“As a large number of students routinely work with us by way of volunteering, internships and placements we are in the enviable position of being able to establish a positive relationship with students in the building, who can support us in our work, which will also benefit them; and engage them in the local area.”

Ruta Turcinaviciute, Project Designer for 3DReid commented: “The proposed scheme marks an important moment for the future redevelopment of a constrained and complicated site, which will benefit the urban quality of London Road and represent a further contribution to the ongoing regeneration of the wider area.

“The proposed building seeks to address the prominent corner of the site, to its eastern approach, while the material and language of the building follows the emerging palette of the new developments currently proposed in the area, in addition to responding to the tones of the more historic tenements that form the wider context.”

