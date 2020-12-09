

A new podcast celebrates the popularity of gin and visits Pickering’s Distillery at Summerhall in Edinburgh.

Journalist Fiona Laing interviewed Pickering’s founders Marcus Pickering and Matt Gammell to hear how they switched from property development to refining a secret family recipe to produce a range of award-winning gins.

The Craft Gin Podcast looks at what was once classed as a niche drink but has exploded in popularity in recent years. The podcast will visit distilleries and hear the stories of the people behind the growth of the popular spirit.

Presenter Fiona, author of The Gin Clan, which is a comprehensive guide to Scotland’s gins, distilleries and operators, said: “It was fun to meet Marcus Pickering and Matt Gammell at Summerhall. They and their team were happy for us to explore all corners of the distillery and learn about how they make Pickering’s gins.

“Not only that, but they were also up for explaining some of their more quirky secrets. We joined visitors on a tour and loved hearing what they thought of the gins. The podcast really is the result of a gold-plated backstage pass.”

Marcus Pickering said: “It’s great to have such a well-researched podcast out there. The team really did their homework and have produced a lovely two episode series that reflects life at our distillery.

Co-founder Matt Gammell added: “It’s a great mix of factual and fun. If you’re looking to learn about how craft gin is really made, then this is the best source of information on the brands that make up our industry.”

The two episodes are the first in The Craft Gin Podcast series which is produced by Glasgow-based production company Talking Shop Media and launched in conjunction with the Scottish Gin Society.

Pickering’s Gin founders Matt Gammell (left) and Marcus Pickering

Stephen White, Founder of The Scottish Gin Society, said: “At a time when the Scottish gin community is dealing with the issues that the Covid-19 outbreak is continuing to cause, it’s fantastic to see a new podcast launching that will celebrate the skill and dedication of those behind our wonderful Scottish gin industry. We’re proud to be a part of it and looking forward to sharing the stories with even more gin-lovers.”

The podcast is available on various channels including Apple Podcast, Spotify and via RSS feed.

