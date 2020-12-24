Tam McManus voted Martin Boyle as ‘man of the match’ in last night’s victory over on-form St Mirren at Easter Road but many watching the game thought that Joe Newell actually shaded it.

Newell produced yet another outstanding performance against the Buddies, dictating play and bossing the midfield as Hibs ended Jim Goodwin’s side’s unbeaten run.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Celtic. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 21/11/2020. Hibs play host to Celtic in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

The former Rotherham player has been in excellent form throughout the season and has become a big favourite amongst the fans who are urging the club go extend his contract.

Head Coach Jack Ross has never hid his admiration for the Englishman as he told Hibs TV: “In terms of showing different sides to his game I think he is somebody that has grown and grown since the season has gone on. He knows how big a fan I am of him and how much faith we as a staff have of him and I think that has helped him grow into that role he plays this season.

“He is just a very good all round midfielder and he can do all parts of that role very well. His influence on our team is very big and he showed that again tonight.”

Team mate Martin Boyle who joked that the players think his dad picks the ‘man of the match’ added: “Joe is a fantastic player and he has been unbelievable for us this season.

“The way he keeps the ball and shifts players around the pitch and his strength in tight areas is a massive asset for us and he’s a joy to play with.”

